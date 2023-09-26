J.P. Crawford -- with a slugging percentage of .524 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Houston Astros, with Cristian Javier on the hill, on September 26 at 10:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Astros.

J.P. Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 Game Time: 10:05 PM ET

10:05 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Cristian Javier

Cristian Javier TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

J.P. Crawford At The Plate

Crawford leads Seattle with an OBP of .377 this season while batting .265 with 89 walks and 91 runs scored.

Among qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 59th in batting average, 11th in on-base percentage, and 79th in slugging.

Crawford has gotten at least one hit in 65.5% of his games this year (91 of 139), with at least two hits 37 times (26.6%).

He has homered in 12.2% of his games in 2023 (17 of 139), and 2.8% of his trips to the dish.

Crawford has picked up an RBI in 40 games this year (28.8%), with two or more RBI in 13 of those contests (9.4%).

He has scored in 64 games this season (46.0%), including 22 multi-run games (15.8%).

J.P. Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 69 GP 69 .279 AVG .251 .387 OBP .367 .434 SLG .426 25 XBH 26 7 HR 10 28 RBI 30 57/45 K/BB 62/44 1 SB 1

