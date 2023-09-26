Tuesday's contest that pits the Seattle Mariners (84-72) versus the Houston Astros (86-71) at T-Mobile Park should be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Mariners. Game time is at 10:05 PM ET on September 26.

The Mariners will give the ball to George Kirby (11-10, 3.58 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 12 on the season, and the Astros will counter with Cristian Javier (9-4, 4.64 ERA).

Mariners vs. Astros Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, September 26, 2023 at 10:05 PM ET

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 at 10:05 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: TBS

TBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Mariners vs. Astros Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Mariners 5, Astros 4.

Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Astros

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Discover More About This Game

Mariners Performance Insights

In five games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Mariners have a record of 3-2.

When it comes to hitting the over, Seattle and its opponents are 5-4-1 in its last 10 games with a total.

In their last game with a spread, the Mariners covered the spread.

The Mariners have been favorites in 104 games this season and won 60 (57.7%) of those contests.

Seattle has a record of 52-35, a 59.8% win rate, when favored by -125 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The Mariners have a 55.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Seattle has scored 736 runs (4.7 per game) this season, which ranks 12th in MLB.

The Mariners have a 3.78 team ERA that ranks second among all league pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Mariners Schedule