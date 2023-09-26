Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros will hit the field on Tuesday at T-Mobile Park against George Kirby, who is projected to start for the Seattle Mariners. First pitch is at 10:05 PM ET.

Mariners vs. Astros Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 Time: 10:05 PM ET

10:05 PM ET TV Channel: TBS

TBS Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

Discover More About This Game

Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mariners are 12th in MLB play with 203 home runs. They average 1.3 per game.

Seattle's .415 slugging percentage is 14th in baseball.

The Mariners have the 20th-ranked batting average in the league (.243).

Seattle ranks 12th in runs scored with 736 (4.7 per game).

The Mariners rank 16th in MLB with a .322 on-base percentage.

The Mariners strike out 9.9 times per game, the second-worst mark in baseball.

The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by Seattle's pitching staff ranks 10th in the majors.

Seattle has the second-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.78).

The Mariners have the third-lowest WHIP in the majors (1.189).

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher

The Mariners will send Kirby (11-10) to the mound for his 30th start of the season. He is 11-10 with a 3.58 ERA and 161 strikeouts in 178 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out on Wednesday against the Oakland Athletics, the righty tossed seven innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering eight hits.

Kirby is trying to secure his 19th quality start of the season in this outing.

Kirby will try to continue a four-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 6.1 frames per outing).

He has made five appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mariners Starter Opponent Starter 9/20/2023 Athletics W 6-3 Away George Kirby Joey Estes 9/22/2023 Rangers L 8-5 Away Bryce Miller Dane Dunning 9/23/2023 Rangers L 2-0 Away Logan Gilbert Jordan Montgomery 9/24/2023 Rangers L 9-8 Away Bryan Woo Nathan Eovaldi 9/25/2023 Astros L 5-1 Home Luis Castillo Justin Verlander 9/26/2023 Astros - Home George Kirby Cristian Javier 9/27/2023 Astros - Home Bryce Miller Framber Valdez 9/28/2023 Rangers - Home Logan Gilbert Jordan Montgomery 9/29/2023 Rangers - Home Bryan Woo Nathan Eovaldi 9/30/2023 Rangers - Home Luis Castillo - 10/1/2023 Rangers - Home George Kirby Jon Gray

