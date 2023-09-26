Houston Astros (86-71) will square off against the Seattle Mariners (84-72) at T-Mobile Park on Tuesday, September 26 at 10:05 PM ET. Currently stuck at 29 steals, Kyle Tucker will be looking to swipe his 30th stolen base of the season.

The favored Mariners have -125 moneyline odds against the underdog Astros, who are listed at +105. The total for the matchup is set at 7.5 runs.

Mariners vs. Astros Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 Time: 10:05 PM ET

10:05 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Probable Pitchers: George Kirby - SEA (11-10, 3.58 ERA) vs Cristian Javier - HOU (9-4, 4.64 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Mariners vs. Astros Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Mariners Moneyline Astros Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -125 +105 - 7.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

If you're looking to bet on the Mariners and Astros matchup but want some help getting started, here's a quick rundown. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Mariners (-125) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they end up winning the game, you'd get $18.00 back in your pocket.

There are lots of other ways to bet, too. You can wager on player props (will J.P. Crawford get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can wager, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Read More About This Game

Mariners vs. Astros Betting Trends and Insights

The Mariners have won 60, or 57.7%, of the 104 games they've played as favorites this season.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter, the Mariners have a 52-35 record (winning 59.8% of their games).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for Seattle.

The Mariners were the moneyline favorite in five of their last 10 games, and finished 3-2 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Seattle and its opponents combined to go over the total five times.

The Astros have been chosen as underdogs in 36 games this year and have walked away with the win 23 times (63.9%) in those games.

This year, the Astros have won 13 of 23 games when listed as at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

Over the past 10 games, the Astros have been underdogs twice and won both contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Houston and its opponents are 5-5-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Mariners Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +2000 10th 3rd Win AL West +900 - 3rd

Think the Mariners can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Seattle and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.