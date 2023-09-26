On Tuesday, Mike Ford (.182 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Seattle Mariners face the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Cristian Javier. First pitch is at 10:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Rangers.

Mike Ford Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 Game Time: 10:05 PM ET

10:05 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Cristian Javier

Cristian Javier TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Mike Ford At The Plate

Ford is batting .227 with six doubles, 16 home runs and 22 walks.

In 33 of 79 games this year (41.8%) Ford has picked up a hit, and in 11 of those games he had more than one (13.9%).

He has homered in 14 games this season (17.7%), leaving the park in 6.7% of his plate appearances.

In 29.1% of his games this season, Ford has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 23 games this year (29.1%), including five multi-run games (6.3%).

Mike Ford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 45 .259 AVG .208 .341 OBP .302 .494 SLG .477 7 XBH 15 6 HR 10 16 RBI 18 30/8 K/BB 47/14 0 SB 0

Astros Pitching Rankings