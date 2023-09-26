Teoscar Hernandez, with a slugging percentage of .300 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the Houston Astros, with Cristian Javier on the mound, September 26 at 10:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Astros.

Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Astros Starter: Cristian Javier
  • TV Channel: TBS
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +220)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Teoscar Hernández At The Plate

  • Hernandez is hitting .263 with 29 doubles, two triples, 26 home runs and 38 walks.
  • Hernandez has gotten at least one hit in 66.5% of his games this season (103 of 155), with more than one hit 44 times (28.4%).
  • He has gone deep in 15.5% of his games in 2023 (24 of 155), and 4% of his trips to the dish.
  • Hernandez has had at least one RBI in 36.1% of his games this season (56 of 155), with more than one RBI 26 times (16.8%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
  • He has scored in 59 of 155 games this season, and more than once 8 times.

Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
74 GP 81
.225 AVG .295
.274 OBP .344
.400 SLG .486
25 XBH 32
12 HR 14
43 RBI 49
98/16 K/BB 104/22
2 SB 5

Astros Pitching Rankings

  • The Astros pitching staff is seventh in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Astros have a 3.99 team ERA that ranks ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Astros rank 22nd in baseball in home runs allowed (199 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Javier (9-4) is looking for his 10th win when he takes the mound for the Astros in his 30th start of the season. He has a 4.64 ERA in 151 1/3 innings pitched, with 149 strikeouts.
  • His last time out came on Wednesday against the Baltimore Orioles, when the right-hander threw five innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
  • The 26-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.64, with 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 29 games this season. Opponents are batting .238 against him.
