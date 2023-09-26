How to Watch the WNBA on Tuesday: TV Channel, Game Times and Odds
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 9:18 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
In a Tuesday WNBA Playoff schedule that includes two exciting matchups, the Dallas Wings versus the Las Vegas Aces is a game to catch.
Today's WNBA Games
The New York Liberty take on the Connecticut Sun
The Sun look to pull off a road win at the Liberty on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET. Click here for a full preview and predictions for this game.
How to Watch
Records and Stats
- NYL Record: 32-8
- CON Record: 27-13
- NYL Stats: 89.2 PPG (second in WNBA), 80.6 Opp. PPG (fourth)
- CON Stats: 82.7 PPG (fourth in WNBA), 79.0 Opp. PPG (first)
Players to Watch
- NYL Key Player: Breanna Stewart (23.0 PPG, 9.3 RPG, 3.8 APG)
- CON Key Player: Alyssa Thomas (15.5 PPG, 9.9 RPG, 7.9 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: -9
- NYL Odds to Win: -427
- CON Odds to Win: +321
- Total: 161.5 points
The Las Vegas Aces host the Dallas Wings
The Wings hope to pick up a road win at the Aces on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET. Click here for a full preview and predictions for this matchup.
How to Watch
Records and Stats
- LVA Record: 34-6
- DAL Record: 22-18
- LVA Stats: 92.8 PPG (first in WNBA), 80.3 Opp. PPG (second)
- DAL Stats: 87.9 PPG (third in WNBA), 84.9 Opp. PPG (ninth)
Players to Watch
- LVA Key Player: A'ja Wilson (22.9 PPG, 9.5 RPG, 1.6 APG)
- DAL Key Player: Satou Sabally (18.6 PPG, 8.1 RPG, 4.4 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: -10.5
- LVA Odds to Win: -604
- DAL Odds to Win: +428
- Total: 175.5 points
