On Wednesday, J.P. Crawford (.500 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Seattle Mariners face the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Framber Valdez. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Astros.

J.P. Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Wednesday, September 27, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Astros Starter: Framber Valdez

TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

J.P. Crawford At The Plate

Crawford has 136 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .376.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 67th, his on-base percentage ranks 11th, and he is 81st in the league in slugging.

Crawford has picked up a hit in 65.0% of his 140 games this season, with more than one hit in 26.4% of them.

He has hit a long ball in 12.1% of his games in 2023 (17 of 140), and 2.8% of his trips to the dish.

Crawford has had an RBI in 40 games this year (28.6%), including 13 multi-RBI outings (9.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 45.7% of his games this year (64 of 140), with two or more runs 22 times (15.7%).

J.P. Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 70 GP 69 .276 AVG .251 .385 OBP .367 .429 SLG .426 25 XBH 26 7 HR 10 28 RBI 30 60/46 K/BB 62/44 1 SB 1

Astros Pitching Rankings