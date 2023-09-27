Josh Rojas vs. Astros Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 27
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 4:27 AM PDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Josh Rojas (.240 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, a walk and an RBI) and the Seattle Mariners play the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Framber Valdez. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Astros.
Josh Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: Framber Valdez
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)
Josh Rojas At The Plate
- Rojas is hitting .243 with 17 doubles, three home runs and 27 walks.
- Rojas has gotten a hit in 48 of 97 games this year (49.5%), including 19 multi-hit games (19.6%).
- He has hit a long ball in 3.1% of his games in 2023, and 0.9% of his trips to the plate.
- In 28.9% of his games this year, Rojas has driven in at least one run. In eight of those games (8.2%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 35 of 97 games this year, he has scored, and 10 of those games included multiple runs.
Josh Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|23
|.211
|AVG
|.253
|.289
|OBP
|.298
|.281
|SLG
|.320
|8
|XBH
|5
|0
|HR
|0
|12
|RBI
|14
|36/13
|K/BB
|15/5
|3
|SB
|3
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The Astros pitching staff ranks seventh in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Astros have a 4.00 team ERA that ranks 10th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to surrender 200 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 22nd in baseball).
- Valdez (12-11) takes the mound for the Astros in his 31st start of the season. He has a 3.39 ERA in 194 2/3 innings pitched, with 193 strikeouts.
- The lefty's last appearance was on Saturday against the Kansas City Royals, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up four hits.
- This season, the 29-year-old ranks 11th in ERA (3.39), 10th in WHIP (1.093), and 23rd in K/9 (9) among qualifying pitchers.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.