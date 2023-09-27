J.P. Crawford and the Seattle Mariners will take the field against the Houston Astros and starter Framber Valdez on Wednesday. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET at T-Mobile Park.

The Mariners have been listed as +105 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favored Astros (-125). The game's over/under is listed at 8 runs.

Mariners vs. Astros Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Wednesday, September 27, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Astros -125 +105 8 -110 -110 - - -

Mariners Recent Betting Performance

The Mariners have been underdogs four times over their past 10 games and lost every one of those contests.

In their last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, the Mariners and their foes are 4-4-2 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Mariners have covered the runline in the one of their previous 10 games that had a set runline.

Mariners Betting Records & Stats

The Mariners have come away with 20 wins in the 45 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Seattle has won 12 of its 25 games, or 48%, when it's the underdog by at least +105 on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Mariners have a 48.8% chance of pulling out a win.

Seattle and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 79 of its 157 opportunities.

The Mariners are 5-14-0 against the spread in their 19 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

Mariners Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 42-34 43-38 27-26 57-44 63-53 21-17

