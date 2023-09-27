Houston Astros (86-72) will square off against the Seattle Mariners (85-72) at T-Mobile Park on Wednesday, September 27 at 9:40 PM ET. Currently stuck at 193 Ks, Framber Valdez will be looking to tally his 200th strikeout of the year.

The Astros have been listed as -120 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Mariners (+100). The total is 8 runs for the matchup.

Mariners vs. Astros Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Wednesday, September 27, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Probable Pitchers: Valdez - HOU (12-11, 3.39 ERA) vs Bryce Miller - SEA (8-6, 4.17 ERA)

Mariners vs. Astros Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Astros Moneyline Mariners Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -120 +100 - 8 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Explore More About This Game

Mariners vs. Astros Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Astros have won 58 out of the 110 games, or 52.7%, in which they've been favored.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter, the Astros have a record of 55-48 (53.4%).

The implied probability of a win from Houston, based on the moneyline, is 54.5%.

The Astros went 1-6 over the seven games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Houston and its opponents combined to hit the over five times.

The Mariners have won in 20, or 44.4%, of the 45 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, the Mariners have won 17 of 33 games when listed as at least +100 or worse on the moneyline.

The Mariners have played as underdogs in four of their past 10 games and lost each of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Seattle and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

Mariners vs. Astros Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Teoscar Hernández 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+260) 0.5 (+125) Julio Rodríguez 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+170) Cal Raleigh 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+300) 0.5 (+150) Sam Haggerty 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+230) Ty France 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+220)

Mariners Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +2000 10th 3rd

