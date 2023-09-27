Oregon High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Marion County This Week
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 8:10 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you live in Marion County, Oregon and like to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school football action, we've got you covered. Below, we provide all the info you need for how to watch the games this week.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Marion County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week
Wednesday
TBD at Blanchet Catholic School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM PT on September 27
- Location: Salem, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Thursday
Crescent Valley High School at McKay High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 28
- Location: Salem, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Silverton High School at Corvallis High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 28
- Location: Corvallis, OR
- Conference: 5A Mid-Willamette
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Sprague High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 28
- Location: Salem, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Stayton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 28
- Location: Stayton, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Blanchet Catholic School at Santiam Junior Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 28
- Location: Mill City, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
McNary High School at North Salem High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 29
- Location: Salem, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Santiam Christian High School at Jefferson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 29
- Location: Jefferson, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cottage Grove High School at Cascade Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 29
- Location: Turner, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dallas High School at Woodburn High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 29
- Location: Woodburn, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West Salem High School at South Salem High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM PT on September 29
- Location: Salem, OR
- Conference: 6A Mountain Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
