If you live in Marion County, Oregon and like to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school football action, we've got you covered. Below, we provide all the info you need for how to watch the games this week.

Marion County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week

Wednesday

TBD at Blanchet Catholic School

Game Time: 6:30 PM PT on September 27

6:30 PM PT on September 27 Location: Salem, OR

Salem, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Thursday

Crescent Valley High School at McKay High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 28

7:00 PM PT on September 28 Location: Salem, OR

Salem, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Silverton High School at Corvallis High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 28

7:00 PM PT on September 28 Location: Corvallis, OR

Corvallis, OR Conference: 5A Mid-Willamette

5A Mid-Willamette How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Sprague High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 28

7:00 PM PT on September 28 Location: Salem, OR

Salem, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Stayton High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 28

7:00 PM PT on September 28 Location: Stayton, OR

Stayton, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Blanchet Catholic School at Santiam Junior Senior High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 28

7:00 PM PT on September 28 Location: Mill City, OR

Mill City, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

McNary High School at North Salem High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 29

7:00 PM PT on September 29 Location: Salem, OR

Salem, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Santiam Christian High School at Jefferson High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 29

7:00 PM PT on September 29 Location: Jefferson, OR

Jefferson, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Cottage Grove High School at Cascade Senior High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 29

7:00 PM PT on September 29 Location: Turner, OR

Turner, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Dallas High School at Woodburn High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 29

7:00 PM PT on September 29 Location: Woodburn, OR

Woodburn, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

West Salem High School at South Salem High School