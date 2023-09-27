Teoscar Hernandez -- .205 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Houston Astros, with Framber Valdez on the hill, on September 27 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Astros.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Wednesday, September 27, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Framber Valdez

Framber Valdez TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Teoscar Hernández? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Teoscar Hernández At The Plate

Hernandez is hitting .263 with 29 doubles, two triples, 26 home runs and 38 walks.

Hernandez has picked up a hit in 104 of 156 games this season, with multiple hits 44 times.

He has hit a home run in 15.4% of his games this season, and 3.9% of his trips to the dish.

Hernandez has had an RBI in 57 games this year (36.5%), including 26 multi-RBI outings (16.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

In 37.8% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had eight games with multiple runs (5.1%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 75 GP 81 .225 AVG .295 .274 OBP .344 .398 SLG .486 25 XBH 32 12 HR 14 44 RBI 49 100/16 K/BB 104/22 2 SB 5

Astros Pitching Rankings