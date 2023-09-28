Benton County, Oregon has high school football games on the schedule this week, and info on how to stream them is available below.

    Thursday

    Crescent Valley High School at McKay High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 28
    • Location: Salem, OR
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Silverton High School at Corvallis High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 28
    • Location: Corvallis, OR
    • Conference: 5A Mid-Willamette
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Monroe High School at Toledo Jr Sr High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 28
    • Location: Toledo, OR
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Santiam Christian High School at Jefferson High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 29
    • Location: Jefferson, OR
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

