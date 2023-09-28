Oregon High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Benton County This Week
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 8:11 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Benton County, Oregon has high school football games on the schedule this week, and info on how to stream them is available below.
Benton County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Crescent Valley High School at McKay High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 28
- Location: Salem, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Silverton High School at Corvallis High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 28
- Location: Corvallis, OR
- Conference: 5A Mid-Willamette
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Monroe High School at Toledo Jr Sr High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 28
- Location: Toledo, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Santiam Christian High School at Jefferson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 29
- Location: Jefferson, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
