Benton County, Oregon has high school football games on the schedule this week, and info on how to stream them is available below.

Benton County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Crescent Valley High School at McKay High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 28

7:00 PM PT on September 28 Location: Salem, OR

Salem, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Silverton High School at Corvallis High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 28

7:00 PM PT on September 28 Location: Corvallis, OR

Corvallis, OR Conference: 5A Mid-Willamette

5A Mid-Willamette How to Stream: Watch Here

Monroe High School at Toledo Jr Sr High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 28

7:00 PM PT on September 28 Location: Toledo, OR

Toledo, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Santiam Christian High School at Jefferson High School