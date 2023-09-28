As part of today's qualifying qualification round 1 (four matches), No. 64-ranked Bernarda Pera and No. 83 Claire Liu will be matching up at National Tennis Center in Beijing, China.

China Open Info

Tournament: China Open

China Open Round: Qualifying round

Qualifying round Date: September 28

September 28 TV Channel:

Venue: National Tennis Center

National Tennis Center Location: Beijing, China

Beijing, China Court Surface: Hard

Today's Matches Info

Match Round Match Time Favorite Underdog Diane Parry vs. Magdalena Frech Qualifying Qualification Round 1 11:00 PM ET Frech (-275) Parry (+195) Bernarda Pera vs. Claire Liu Qualifying Qualification Round 1 11:00 PM ET Pera (-160) Liu (+120) Emina Bektas vs. Kamilla Rakhimova Qualifying Qualification Round 1 11:00 PM ET Rakhimova (-155) Bektas (+115) Katie Boulter vs. Zhuoxuan Bai Qualifying Qualification Round 1 11:00 PM ET Boulter (-200) Bai (+150)

