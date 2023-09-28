Oregon High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Clackamas County This Week
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 8:11 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're wondering how to stream this week's local high school football action in Clackamas County, Oregon, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Oregon This Week
Clackamas County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Scappoose High School at Milwaukie High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 28
- Location: Milwaukie, OR
- Conference: 5A Northwest Oregon
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Oregon City High School at Tigard High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 29
- Location: Tigard, OR
- Conference: 6A Three Rivers
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Willamina High School at Colton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 29
- Location: Colton, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lakeridge High School at Tualatin High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 29
- Location: Tualatin, OR
- Conference: 6A Three Rivers
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wilsonville High School at Hood River Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 29
- Location: Hood River, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
La Salle Catholic College Preparatory at Parkrose High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 29
- Location: Portland, OR
- Conference: 5A Northwest Oregon
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Southridge High School at Canby High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 29
- Location: Canby, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Adrienne Nelson High School at Clackamas High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 29
- Location: Clackamas, OR
- Conference: 6A Mt. Hood
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.