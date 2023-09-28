If you're wondering how to stream this week's local high school football action in Clackamas County, Oregon, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.

Clackamas County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Scappoose High School at Milwaukie High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 28

Location: Milwaukie, OR

Conference: 5A Northwest Oregon

5A Northwest Oregon How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Oregon City High School at Tigard High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 29

Location: Tigard, OR

Conference: 6A Three Rivers

6A Three Rivers How to Stream: Watch Here

Willamina High School at Colton High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 29

Location: Colton, OR

Colton, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Lakeridge High School at Tualatin High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 29

Location: Tualatin, OR

Conference: 6A Three Rivers

6A Three Rivers How to Stream: Watch Here

Wilsonville High School at Hood River Valley High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 29

Location: Hood River, OR

Hood River, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

La Salle Catholic College Preparatory at Parkrose High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 29

Location: Portland, OR

Conference: 5A Northwest Oregon

5A Northwest Oregon How to Stream: Watch Here

Southridge High School at Canby High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 29

Location: Canby, OR

Canby, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Adrienne Nelson High School at Clackamas High School