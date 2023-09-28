Is there high school football on the schedule this week in Columbia County, Oregon? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a snap, we have details on how to watch the games in the article below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Oregon This Week

  • Marion County

    • Columbia County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week

    Thursday

    Scappoose High School at Milwaukie High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 28
    • Location: Milwaukie, OR
    • Conference: 5A Northwest Oregon
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Rainier Jr/Sr High School at Yamhill-Carlton High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 29
    • Location: Yamhill, OR
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.