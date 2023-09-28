Oregon High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Columbia County This Week
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 8:10 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Is there high school football on the schedule this week in Columbia County, Oregon? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a snap, we have details on how to watch the games in the article below.
Columbia County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Scappoose High School at Milwaukie High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 28
- Location: Milwaukie, OR
- Conference: 5A Northwest Oregon
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Rainier Jr/Sr High School at Yamhill-Carlton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 29
- Location: Yamhill, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
