J.P. Crawford vs. Rangers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 28
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 4:25 AM PDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The Seattle Mariners, including J.P. Crawford and his .579 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Jordan Montgomery and the Texas Rangers at T-Mobile Park, Thursday at 9:40 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-2 in his previous game against the Astros.
J.P. Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Rangers Starter: Jordan Montgomery
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Discover More About This Game
J.P. Crawford At The Plate
- Crawford has 137 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .380.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 59th, his on-base percentage ranks 11th, and he is 76th in the league in slugging.
- In 65.2% of his 141 games this season, Crawford has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 37 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in 12.8% of his games this year, and 2.9% of his trips to the dish.
- In 41 games this season (29.1%), Crawford has picked up an RBI, and in 13 of those games (9.2%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 46.1% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 15.6%.
J.P. Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|71
|GP
|69
|.277
|AVG
|.251
|.392
|OBP
|.367
|.441
|SLG
|.426
|26
|XBH
|26
|8
|HR
|10
|29
|RBI
|30
|61/49
|K/BB
|62/44
|1
|SB
|1
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The Rangers pitching staff is 24th in the league with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rangers' 4.29 team ERA ranks 16th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rangers rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (193 total, 1.2 per game).
- Montgomery (10-11 with a 3.25 ERA and 161 strikeouts in 182 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rangers, his 32nd of the season.
- The left-hander's most recent appearance was on Saturday against the Seattle Mariners, when he threw seven scoreless innings while giving up five hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 30-year-old ranks eighth in ERA (3.25), 23rd in WHIP (1.193), and 36th in K/9 (7.9).
