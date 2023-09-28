Oregon High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Lincoln County This Week
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 8:11 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Clear your schedule for the high school football action happening in Lincoln County, Oregon this week. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.
Lincoln County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Monroe High School at Toledo Jr Sr High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 28
- Location: Toledo, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Newport High School at Amity High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 29
- Location: Amity, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Waldport High Middle School at Lowell High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 29
- Location: Lowell, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Taft 7-12 School at Scio High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 29
- Location: Scio, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
