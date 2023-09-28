Oregon High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Linn County This Week
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 8:11 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
This week, there's high school football on the docket in Linn County, Oregon. To find out how to stream the games, we have you covered below.
Linn County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
South Albany High School at Lebanon High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 28
- Location: Lebanon, OR
- Conference: 5A Mid-Willamette
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Blanchet Catholic School at Santiam Junior Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 28
- Location: Mill City, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Marist Catholic High School at Sweet Home High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 29
- Location: Sweet Home, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Central High School at West Albany High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 29
- Location: Albany, OR
- Conference: 5A Mid-Willamette
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Taft 7-12 School at Scio High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 29
- Location: Scio, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
