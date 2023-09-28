This week, there's high school football on the docket in Linn County, Oregon. To find out how to stream the games, we have you covered below.

    • Linn County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week

    Thursday

    South Albany High School at Lebanon High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 28
    • Location: Lebanon, OR
    • Conference: 5A Mid-Willamette
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Blanchet Catholic School at Santiam Junior Senior High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 28
    • Location: Mill City, OR
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Marist Catholic High School at Sweet Home High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 29
    • Location: Sweet Home, OR
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Central High School at West Albany High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 29
    • Location: Albany, OR
    • Conference: 5A Mid-Willamette
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Taft 7-12 School at Scio High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 29
    • Location: Scio, OR
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

