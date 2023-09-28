Mariners vs. Rangers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 28
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 12:41 PM PDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Thursday's game that pits the Seattle Mariners (85-73) versus the Texas Rangers (89-69) at T-Mobile Park has a good chance to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Mariners. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET on September 28.
The Mariners will look to Logan Gilbert (13-7) against the Rangers and Jordan Montgomery (10-11).
Mariners vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, September 28, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington
- How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Mariners vs. Rangers Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Mariners 5, Rangers 4.
Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Rangers
- Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs
Read More About This Game
Mariners Performance Insights
- The Mariners have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Seattle and its opponents are 5-4-1 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The Mariners covered the spread in its most recent opportunity.
- The Mariners have won 61, or 58.1%, of the 105 games they've played as favorites this season.
- Seattle is 55-38 this season when entering a game favored by -120 or more on the moneyline.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for the Mariners.
- Seattle has scored 745 runs (4.7 per game) this season, which ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Mariners have a 3.80 team ERA that ranks third among all league pitching staffs.
Mariners Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 23
|@ Rangers
|L 2-0
|Logan Gilbert vs Jordan Montgomery
|September 24
|@ Rangers
|L 9-8
|Bryan Woo vs Nathan Eovaldi
|September 25
|Astros
|L 5-1
|Luis Castillo vs Justin Verlander
|September 26
|Astros
|W 6-2
|George Kirby vs Cristian Javier
|September 27
|Astros
|L 8-3
|Bryce Miller vs Framber Valdez
|September 28
|Rangers
|-
|Logan Gilbert vs Jordan Montgomery
|September 29
|Rangers
|-
|Bryan Woo vs Nathan Eovaldi
|September 30
|Rangers
|-
|Luis Castillo vs TBA
|October 1
|Rangers
|-
|George Kirby vs Jon Gray
