Thursday's game that pits the Seattle Mariners (85-73) versus the Texas Rangers (89-69) at T-Mobile Park has a good chance to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Mariners. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET on September 28.

The Mariners will look to Logan Gilbert (13-7) against the Rangers and Jordan Montgomery (10-11).

Mariners vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, September 28, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

When: Thursday, September 28, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Mariners vs. Rangers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Mariners 5, Rangers 4.

Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Rangers

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Mariners Performance Insights

The Mariners have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Seattle and its opponents are 5-4-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Mariners covered the spread in its most recent opportunity.

The Mariners have won 61, or 58.1%, of the 105 games they've played as favorites this season.

Seattle is 55-38 this season when entering a game favored by -120 or more on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for the Mariners.

Seattle has scored 745 runs (4.7 per game) this season, which ranks 12th in MLB.

The Mariners have a 3.80 team ERA that ranks third among all league pitching staffs.

Mariners Schedule