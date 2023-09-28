Mariners vs. Rangers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
The Texas Rangers and Marcus Semien take the field at T-Mobile Park against Cal Raleigh and the Seattle Mariners on Thursday.
The favored Mariners have -115 moneyline odds against the underdog Rangers, who are listed at -105. The total for the game has been set at 7.5 runs.
Rep your team with officially licensed Mariners gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Mariners vs. Rangers Odds & Info
- Date: Thursday, September 28, 2023
- Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV: ROOT Sports NW
- Location: Seattle, Washington
- Venue: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Mariners
|-115
|-105
|7.5
|-110
|-110
|-
|-
|-
Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Mariners Recent Betting Performance
- In six games over the last 10 matchups when favored by bookmakers, the Mariners have a record of 4-2.
- In their last 10 games with a total, the Mariners and their opponents are 5-4-1 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The Mariners covered the spread in its most recent opportunity.
Discover More About This Game
Mariners Betting Records & Stats
- The Mariners have won 61 of the 105 games they were listed as the moneyline favorite this season (58.1%).
- Seattle has a 61-44 record (winning 58.1% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -115 or shorter.
- Based on this game's moneyline, the Mariners' implied win probability is 53.5%.
- In the 158 games in which oddsmakers have set an over/under for Seattle, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 80 times (80-70-8).
- The Mariners have covered only 26.3% of their games this season, going 5-14-0 ATS.
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Mariners Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|42-35
|43-38
|27-26
|57-45
|63-53
|21-18
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.