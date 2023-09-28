Marcus Semien has 99 RBI, and will try to notch his 100th when the Texas Rangers (89-69) take on the Seattle Mariners (85-73) at 9:40 PM ET on Thursday.

The Mariners will give the ball to Logan Gilbert (13-7, 3.75 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 14 on the season, and the Rangers will turn to Jordan Montgomery (10-11, 3.25 ERA).

Mariners vs. Rangers Pitcher Matchup Info

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Logan Gilbert

The Mariners' Gilbert (13-7) will make his 32nd start of the season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs in 5 2/3 innings pitched on Saturday in his last outing, a matchup with the Texas Rangers.

The 26-year-old has pitched in 31 games this season with an ERA of 3.75, a 5.11 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.094.

He has started 31 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 17 of them.

Gilbert has pitched five or more innings in seven straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has two appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 31 chances this season.

Logan Gilbert vs. Rangers

The Rangers have scored 873 runs this season, which ranks third in MLB. They are batting .265 for the campaign with 231 home runs, third in the league.

The Rangers have gone 8-for-44 with two doubles and four RBI in two games against the right-hander this season.

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jordan Montgomery

Montgomery (10-11 with a 3.25 ERA and 161 strikeouts in 182 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rangers, his 32nd of the season.

His last time out was on Saturday against the Seattle Mariners, when the left-hander threw seven scoreless innings while giving up five hits.

The 30-year-old has an ERA of 3.25, with 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings in 31 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .247 batting average against him.

Montgomery is looking to notch his fourth quality start in a row in this game.

Montgomery will aim to go five or more innings for his fifth straight start. He's averaging 5.9 frames per outing.

In seven of his 31 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.

This season, the 30-year-old ranks eighth in ERA (3.25), 23rd in WHIP (1.193), and 36th in K/9 (7.9) among qualifying pitchers.

Jordan Montgomery vs. Mariners

The opposing Mariners offense has a collective .243 batting average, and is 19th in the league with 1307 total hits and 12th in MLB play with 745 runs scored. They have the 14th-ranked slugging percentage (.414) and are 12th in all of MLB with 205 home runs.

Montgomery has a 0 ERA and a 1 WHIP against the Mariners this season in seven innings pitched, allowing a .192 batting average over one appearance.

