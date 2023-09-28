Sam Haggerty vs. Rangers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 28
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 4:26 AM PDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The Seattle Mariners, including Sam Haggerty (.429 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 79 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Jordan Montgomery and the Texas Rangers at T-Mobile Park, Thursday at 9:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he reached base in both of his plate appearances against the Astros.
Sam Haggerty Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Jordan Montgomery
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Explore More About This Game
Sam Haggerty At The Plate
- Haggerty is batting .253 with three doubles, a triple, a home run and 12 walks.
- Haggerty has gotten a hit in 20 of 42 games this year (47.6%), with multiple hits twice.
- He has gone deep in just one game this year.
- Haggerty has driven in a run in four games this year (9.5%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In 12 of 42 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Sam Haggerty Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|22
|.205
|AVG
|.292
|.279
|OBP
|.404
|.231
|SLG
|.438
|1
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|1
|2
|RBI
|3
|7/4
|K/BB
|9/8
|3
|SB
|5
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 24th in the league.
- The Rangers have the 16th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.29).
- Rangers pitchers combine to allow 193 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in baseball).
- The Rangers will send Montgomery (10-11) to make his 32nd start of the season. He is 10-11 with a 3.25 ERA and 161 strikeouts in 182 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Saturday against the Seattle Mariners, when the left-hander tossed seven scoreless innings while allowing five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 30-year-old's 3.25 ERA ranks eighth, 1.193 WHIP ranks 23rd, and 7.9 K/9 ranks 36th.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.