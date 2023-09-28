Ty France vs. Rangers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 28
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 4:25 AM PDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Ty France -- with an on-base percentage of .286 in his past 10 games, 51 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Texas Rangers, with Jordan Montgomery on the mound, on September 28 at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-5) against the Astros.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Jordan Montgomery
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ty France? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Ty France At The Plate
- France has 32 doubles, 11 home runs and 41 walks while batting .252.
- France has recorded a hit in 93 of 154 games this year (60.4%), including 41 multi-hit games (26.6%).
- Looking at the 154 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in 10 of them (6.5%), and in 1.7% of his trips to the plate.
- France has picked up an RBI in 27.3% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 7.1% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 60 of 154 games this year, and more than once 16 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|76
|GP
|76
|.264
|AVG
|.242
|.345
|OBP
|.329
|.412
|SLG
|.322
|25
|XBH
|18
|8
|HR
|3
|32
|RBI
|25
|56/19
|K/BB
|60/22
|1
|SB
|0
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 24th in the league.
- The Rangers have a 4.29 team ERA that ranks 16th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (193 total, 1.2 per game).
- Montgomery (10-11 with a 3.25 ERA and 161 strikeouts in 182 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rangers, his 32nd of the season.
- His last appearance came on Saturday against the Seattle Mariners, when the left-hander tossed seven scoreless innings while allowing five hits.
- The 30-year-old's 3.25 ERA ranks eighth, 1.193 WHIP ranks 23rd, and 7.9 K/9 ranks 36th among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.