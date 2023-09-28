If you're looking for how to stream high school football in Wallowa County, Oregon this week, we've got the information here.

    • Wallowa County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week

    Thursday

    Jordan Valley High School at Joseph Charter School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 28
    • Location: Joseph, OR
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Enterprise High School at St. Paul High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 29
    • Location: St Paul, OR
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

