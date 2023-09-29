Oregon High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Clatsop County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 8:20 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Clatsop County, Oregon, there are attractive high school football matchups on the docket this week. Info on how to stream them is available in this article.
Clatsop County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week
Astoria High School at St. Helens High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 29
- Location: St. Helens, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Nestucca High School at Knappa High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 29
- Location: Astoria, OR
- Conference: 2A Northwest
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Warrenton High School at Valley Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 29
- Location: Beaverton, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Tillamook High School at Seaside High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 29
- Location: Seaside, OR
- Conference: 4A Cowapa
- How to Stream: Watch Here
