In Clatsop County, Oregon, there are attractive high school football matchups on the docket this week. Info on how to stream them is available in this article.

    • Clatsop County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week

    Astoria High School at St. Helens High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 29
    • Location: St. Helens, OR
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Nestucca High School at Knappa High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 29
    • Location: Astoria, OR
    • Conference: 2A Northwest
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Warrenton High School at Valley Catholic High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 29
    • Location: Beaverton, OR
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Tillamook High School at Seaside High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 29
    • Location: Seaside, OR
    • Conference: 4A Cowapa
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

