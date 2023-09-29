Be sure to catch the high school fooball games happening in Coos County, Oregon this week. Info on how to stream all of the hard-hitting action can be located below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Coos County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week

Lost River High School at Myrtle Point High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM PT on September 29

6:30 PM PT on September 29 Location: Myrtle Point, OR

Myrtle Point, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Coquille High School at Sutherlin High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 29

7:00 PM PT on September 29 Location: Sutherlin, OR

Sutherlin, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Marshfield High School at Junction City High School