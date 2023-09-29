Oregon High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Coos County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 8:19 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Be sure to catch the high school fooball games happening in Coos County, Oregon this week. Info on how to stream all of the hard-hitting action can be located below.
Coos County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week
Lost River High School at Myrtle Point High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM PT on September 29
- Location: Myrtle Point, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Coquille High School at Sutherlin High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 29
- Location: Sutherlin, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Marshfield High School at Junction City High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 29
- Location: Junction City, OR
- Conference: 4A Sky Em
- How to Stream: Watch Here
