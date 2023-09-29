High school football is on the schedule this week in Deschutes County, Oregon, and info on these games is available here, if you're looking for how to watch them.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Oregon This Week

  • Benton County
  • Clackamas County
  • Linn County
  • Columbia County
  • Lincoln County
  • Marion County

    • Deschutes County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week

    Mountain View High School at Caldera High School

    • Game Time: 6:55 PM PT on September 29
    • Location: Bend, OR
    • Conference: 6A Mountain Valley
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Redmond High School at Bend Sr High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 29
    • Location: Bend, OR
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Ridgeview High School at Summit High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 29
    • Location: Bend, OR
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Sisters High School at Kennedy High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 29
    • Location: Mt. Angel, OR
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.