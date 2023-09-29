Oregon High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Deschutes County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 8:20 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school football is on the schedule this week in Deschutes County, Oregon, and info on these games is available here, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Deschutes County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week
Mountain View High School at Caldera High School
- Game Time: 6:55 PM PT on September 29
- Location: Bend, OR
- Conference: 6A Mountain Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Redmond High School at Bend Sr High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 29
- Location: Bend, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ridgeview High School at Summit High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 29
- Location: Bend, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sisters High School at Kennedy High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 29
- Location: Mt. Angel, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
