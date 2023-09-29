High school football is on the schedule this week in Deschutes County, Oregon, and info on these games is available here, if you're looking for how to watch them.

Other Games in Oregon This Week

Deschutes County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week

Mountain View High School at Caldera High School

Game Time: 6:55 PM PT on September 29

6:55 PM PT on September 29 Location: Bend, OR

Bend, OR Conference: 6A Mountain Valley

6A Mountain Valley How to Stream: Watch Here

Redmond High School at Bend Sr High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 29

7:00 PM PT on September 29 Location: Bend, OR

Bend, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Ridgeview High School at Summit High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 29

7:00 PM PT on September 29 Location: Bend, OR

Bend, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Sisters High School at Kennedy High School