Oregon High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Douglas County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 8:19 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
This week, there's high school football on the schedule in Douglas County, Oregon. To know how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.
Douglas County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week
North Douglas High School at Cascade Christian High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 29
- Location: Medford, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Reedsport Community Charter School at Illinois Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 29
- Location: Cave Junction, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St. Mary's High School at South Umpqua High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 29
- Location: Myrtle Creek, OR
- Conference: 3A Far West
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Coquille High School at Sutherlin High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 29
- Location: Sutherlin, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
