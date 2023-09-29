This week, there's high school football on the schedule in Douglas County, Oregon. To know how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.

    • Douglas County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week

    North Douglas High School at Cascade Christian High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 29
    • Location: Medford, OR
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Reedsport Community Charter School at Illinois Valley High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 29
    • Location: Cave Junction, OR
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    St. Mary's High School at South Umpqua High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 29
    • Location: Myrtle Creek, OR
    • Conference: 3A Far West
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Coquille High School at Sutherlin High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 29
    • Location: Sutherlin, OR
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

