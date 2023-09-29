Oregon High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Grant County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 8:19 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Grant County, Oregon, there are interesting high school football matchups on the schedule this week. Information on how to watch them is available below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Oregon This Week
Grant County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week
TBD at Prairie City High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 29
- Location: Prairie City, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Grant Union High School at Weston-McEwen High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 29
- Location: Athena, OR
- Conference: 2A Mountain Blue
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.