In Grant County, Oregon, there are interesting high school football matchups on the schedule this week. Information on how to watch them is available below.

    • Grant County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week

    TBD at Prairie City High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 29
    • Location: Prairie City, OR
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Grant Union High School at Weston-McEwen High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 29
    • Location: Athena, OR
    • Conference: 2A Mountain Blue
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

