Oregon High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Harney County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 8:19 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Clear your schedule for the high school football action happening in Harney County, Oregon this week. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.
Harney County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week
Vale High School at Burns High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM PT on September 29
- Location: Burns, OR
- Conference: 3A Eastern Oregon
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Adrian High School at Crane Union High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 29
- Location: Crane, OR
- Conference: 1A High Desert
- How to Stream: Watch Here
