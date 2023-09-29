Oregon High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Hood River County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 8:20 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's check out some real high school football. In the article below, we tell you how to watch or stream the high school games happening in Hood River County, Oregon this week.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Oregon This Week
Hood River County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week
Wilsonville High School at Hood River Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 29
- Location: Hood River, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.