J.P. Crawford -- with a slugging percentage of .538 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Texas Rangers, with Nathan Eovaldi on the hill, on September 29 at 10:10 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with two RBI) in his last appearance against the Rangers.

J.P. Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023

10:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi

Nathan Eovaldi TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

J.P. Crawford At The Plate

Crawford leads Seattle with an OBP of .380 this season while batting .265 with 93 walks and 92 runs scored.

Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 57th, his on-base percentage ranks 11th, and he is 77th in the league in slugging.

Crawford has had a hit in 93 of 142 games this year (65.5%), including multiple hits 38 times (26.8%).

He has gone deep in 18 games this season (12.7%), homering in 2.9% of his trips to the plate.

Crawford has driven in a run in 42 games this year (29.6%), including 14 games with more than one RBI (9.9%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored at least once 65 times this season (45.8%), including 22 games with multiple runs (15.5%).

J.P. Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 72 GP 69 .280 AVG .251 .392 OBP .367 .441 SLG .426 26 XBH 26 8 HR 10 31 RBI 30 61/49 K/BB 62/44 1 SB 1

Rangers Pitching Rankings