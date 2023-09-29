Oregon High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Jackson County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 8:20 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Want to learn how to stream high school football matchups in Jackson County, Oregon this week? We have you covered here.
Jackson County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week
Phoenix High School at Brookings-Harbor High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM PT on September 29
- Location: Brookings, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Grants Pass High School at North Medford High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 29
- Location: Medford, OR
- Conference: 6A Southwest
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Douglas High School at Cascade Christian High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 29
- Location: Medford, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Eagle Point High School at Willamette High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 29
- Location: Eugene, OR
- Conference: 5A Midwestern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mazama High School at Ashland High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 29
- Location: Ashland, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St. Mary's High School at South Umpqua High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 29
- Location: Myrtle Creek, OR
- Conference: 3A Far West
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Crater High School at North Eugene High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 29
- Location: Eugene, OR
- Conference: 5A Midwestern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
