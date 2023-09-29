Want to learn how to stream high school football matchups in Jackson County, Oregon this week? We have you covered here.

Jackson County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week

Phoenix High School at Brookings-Harbor High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM PT on September 29

Location: Brookings, OR

How to Stream: Watch Here

Grants Pass High School at North Medford High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 29

Location: Medford, OR

Conference: 6A Southwest

How to Stream: Watch Here

North Douglas High School at Cascade Christian High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 29

Location: Medford, OR

How to Stream: Watch Here

Eagle Point High School at Willamette High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 29

Location: Eugene, OR

Conference: 5A Midwestern

How to Stream: Watch Here

Mazama High School at Ashland High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 29

Location: Ashland, OR

How to Stream: Watch Here

St. Mary's High School at South Umpqua High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 29

Location: Myrtle Creek, OR

Conference: 3A Far West

How to Stream: Watch Here

Crater High School at North Eugene High School