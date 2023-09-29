On Friday, Jarred Kelenic (.267 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Seattle Mariners play the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Nathan Eovaldi. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Astros.

Jarred Kelenic Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023

Friday, September 29, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi

Nathan Eovaldi TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Jarred Kelenic At The Plate

Kelenic is batting .253 with 25 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 41 walks.

Kelenic has picked up a hit in 69.6% of his 102 games this season, with more than one hit in 17.6% of them.

He has homered in 10.8% of his games this year, and 2.7% of his chances at the plate.

Kelenic has had at least one RBI in 36.3% of his games this year (37 of 102), with two or more RBI 10 times (9.8%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 35 of 102 games this season, he has scored, and eight of those games included multiple runs.

Jarred Kelenic Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 52 GP 49 .250 AVG .256 .312 OBP .345 .397 SLG .450 17 XBH 21 4 HR 7 23 RBI 26 67/16 K/BB 61/25 8 SB 6

