Searching for how to watch high school football games in Jefferson County, Oregon this week? We've got what you need.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Oregon This Week

  • Clackamas County
  • Lincoln County
  • Benton County
  • Linn County
  • Marion County
  • Columbia County

    • Jefferson County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week

    Pendleton High School at Madras High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 29
    • Location: Madras, OR
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.