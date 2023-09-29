Oregon High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Josephine County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 8:21 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Josephine County, Oregon has high school football matchups on the calendar this week, and info on how to watch them is available here.
Josephine County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week
Grants Pass High School at North Medford High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 29
- Location: Medford, OR
- Conference: 6A Southwest
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lakeview High School at North Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 29
- Location: Grants Pass, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Reedsport Community Charter School at Illinois Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 29
- Location: Cave Junction, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
