There is high school football action in Klamath County, Oregon this week, and info on how to watch these matchups is available in this article.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Oregon This Week

  • Linn County
  • Clackamas County
  • Columbia County
  • Benton County
  • Lincoln County
  • Marion County

    • Klamath County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week

    Lost River High School at Myrtle Point High School

    • Game Time: 6:30 PM PT on September 29
    • Location: Myrtle Point, OR
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Mazama High School at Ashland High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 29
    • Location: Ashland, OR
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Bonanza High School at Crosspoint Christian School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 29
    • Location: Klamath Falls, OR
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.