There is high school football action in Klamath County, Oregon this week, and info on how to watch these matchups is available in this article.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Oregon This Week

Klamath County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week

Lost River High School at Myrtle Point High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM PT on September 29

6:30 PM PT on September 29 Location: Myrtle Point, OR

Myrtle Point, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Mazama High School at Ashland High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 29

7:00 PM PT on September 29 Location: Ashland, OR

Ashland, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Bonanza High School at Crosspoint Christian School