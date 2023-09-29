Clear your schedule for the high school football action taking place in Lake County, Oregon this week. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.

    • Lake County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week

    Lakeview High School at North Valley High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 29
    • Location: Grants Pass, OR
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

