Oregon High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Lane County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 8:20 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Support your favorite local high school football team in Lane County, Oregon this week by tuning in and seeing every play. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Lane County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week
Marist Catholic High School at Sweet Home High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 29
- Location: Sweet Home, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Waldport High Middle School at Lowell High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 29
- Location: Lowell, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Pleasant Hill High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 29
- Location: Pleasant Hill, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Thurston High School at Springfield High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 29
- Location: Springfield, OR
- Conference: 5A Midwestern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Creswell High School at Siuslaw High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 29
- Location: Florence, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Eagle Point High School at Willamette High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 29
- Location: Eugene, OR
- Conference: 5A Midwestern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Marshfield High School at Junction City High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 29
- Location: Junction City, OR
- Conference: 4A Sky Em
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cottage Grove High School at Cascade Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 29
- Location: Turner, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Crater High School at North Eugene High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 29
- Location: Eugene, OR
- Conference: 5A Midwestern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
