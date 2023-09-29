Support your favorite local high school football team in Lane County, Oregon this week by tuning in and seeing every play. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Oregon This Week

Lane County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week

Marist Catholic High School at Sweet Home High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 29

7:00 PM PT on September 29 Location: Sweet Home, OR

Sweet Home, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Waldport High Middle School at Lowell High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 29

7:00 PM PT on September 29 Location: Lowell, OR

Lowell, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Pleasant Hill High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 29

7:00 PM PT on September 29 Location: Pleasant Hill, OR

Pleasant Hill, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Thurston High School at Springfield High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 29

7:00 PM PT on September 29 Location: Springfield, OR

Springfield, OR Conference: 5A Midwestern

5A Midwestern How to Stream: Watch Here

Creswell High School at Siuslaw High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 29

7:00 PM PT on September 29 Location: Florence, OR

Florence, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Eagle Point High School at Willamette High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 29

7:00 PM PT on September 29 Location: Eugene, OR

Eugene, OR Conference: 5A Midwestern

5A Midwestern How to Stream: Watch Here

Marshfield High School at Junction City High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 29

7:00 PM PT on September 29 Location: Junction City, OR

Junction City, OR Conference: 4A Sky Em

4A Sky Em How to Stream: Watch Here

Cottage Grove High School at Cascade Senior High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 29

7:00 PM PT on September 29 Location: Turner, OR

Turner, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Crater High School at North Eugene High School