Support your favorite local high school football team in Lane County, Oregon this week by tuning in and seeing every play. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

    • Lane County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week

    Marist Catholic High School at Sweet Home High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 29
    • Location: Sweet Home, OR
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Waldport High Middle School at Lowell High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 29
    • Location: Lowell, OR
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    TBD at Pleasant Hill High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 29
    • Location: Pleasant Hill, OR
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Thurston High School at Springfield High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 29
    • Location: Springfield, OR
    • Conference: 5A Midwestern
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Creswell High School at Siuslaw High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 29
    • Location: Florence, OR
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Eagle Point High School at Willamette High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 29
    • Location: Eugene, OR
    • Conference: 5A Midwestern
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Marshfield High School at Junction City High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 29
    • Location: Junction City, OR
    • Conference: 4A Sky Em
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Cottage Grove High School at Cascade Senior High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 29
    • Location: Turner, OR
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Crater High School at North Eugene High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 29
    • Location: Eugene, OR
    • Conference: 5A Midwestern
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

