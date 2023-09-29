Linda Fruhvirtova will meet Diana Shnaider in the WTA Ningbo, China Women Singles 2023 semifinals on Friday, September 29.

In this Semifinal matchup against Shnaider (-105), Fruhvirtova is the favorite with -120 odds.

Linda Fruhvirtova vs. Diana Shnaider Match Information

Tournament: The WTA Ningbo, China Women Singles 2023

The WTA Ningbo, China Women Singles 2023 Round: Semifinals

Semifinals Date: Friday, September 29

Friday, September 29 Venue: Ningbo Tennis Center

Ningbo Tennis Center Location: Ningbo, China

Ningbo, China Court Surface: Hard

Linda Fruhvirtova vs. Diana Shnaider Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Linda Fruhvirtova has a 54.5% chance to win.

Linda Fruhvirtova Diana Shnaider -120 Odds to Win Match -105 +450 Odds to Win Tournament +550 54.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 51.2% 18.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 15.4% 49 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 51

Linda Fruhvirtova vs. Diana Shnaider Trends and Insights

In the quarterfinals on Thursday, Fruhvirtova beat Lucia Bronzetti 6-0, 6-3.

Shnaider reached the semifinals by defeating No. 14-ranked Petra Kvitova 6-1, 4-6, 6-3 on Thursday.

In her 37 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, Fruhvirtova has played an average of 21.3 games.

Through 24 matches over the past 12 months on hard courts, Fruhvirtova has played 21.5 games per match and won 46.2% of them.

Shnaider is averaging 21.5 games per match in her 27 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, winning 51.1% of those games.

Shnaider has averaged 22.4 games per match and 9.8 games per set through 14 matches on hard courts in the past year, winning 50.3% of those games.

Dating back to 2015, Fruhvirtova and Shnaider have not played against each other.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.