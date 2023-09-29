If your plans this week include seeing the local high school football games in Malheur County, Oregon, then there are some important details for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the piece below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Oregon This Week

Malheur County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week

Vale High School at Burns High School

Game Time: 2:00 PM PT on September 29

2:00 PM PT on September 29 Location: Burns, OR

Burns, OR Conference: 3A Eastern Oregon

3A Eastern Oregon How to Stream: Watch Here

Nyssa High School at Caldwell High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 29

7:00 PM MT on September 29 Location: Caldwell, ID

Caldwell, ID How to Stream: Watch Here

Ontario High School at Crook County High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 29

7:00 PM PT on September 29 Location: Prineville, OR

Prineville, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Adrian High School at Crane Union High School