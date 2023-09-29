Oregon High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Malheur County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 8:19 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
If your plans this week include seeing the local high school football games in Malheur County, Oregon, then there are some important details for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the piece below.
Malheur County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week
Vale High School at Burns High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM PT on September 29
- Location: Burns, OR
- Conference: 3A Eastern Oregon
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Nyssa High School at Caldwell High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 29
- Location: Caldwell, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ontario High School at Crook County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 29
- Location: Prineville, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Adrian High School at Crane Union High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 29
- Location: Crane, OR
- Conference: 1A High Desert
- How to Stream: Watch Here
