If your plans this week include seeing the local high school football games in Malheur County, Oregon, then there are some important details for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the piece below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

    • Malheur County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week

    Vale High School at Burns High School

    • Game Time: 2:00 PM PT on September 29
    • Location: Burns, OR
    • Conference: 3A Eastern Oregon
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Nyssa High School at Caldwell High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 29
    • Location: Caldwell, ID
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Ontario High School at Crook County High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 29
    • Location: Prineville, OR
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Adrian High School at Crane Union High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 29
    • Location: Crane, OR
    • Conference: 1A High Desert
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

