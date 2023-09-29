Mariners vs. Rangers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 29
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 1:41 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Friday's game at T-Mobile Park has the Seattle Mariners (86-73) going head to head against the Texas Rangers (89-70) at 10:10 PM ET (on September 29). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-4 victory for the Mariners, so it should be a tight matchup.
The Mariners will give the ball to Bryan Woo (4-5, 4.39 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Rangers will counter with Nathan Eovaldi (12-4, 3.26 ERA).
Mariners vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, September 29, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington
- How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Mariners vs. Rangers Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Mariners 5, Rangers 4.
Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Rangers
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Discover More About This Game
Mariners Performance Insights
- The Mariners have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and have won five of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Seattle and its opponents are 5-4-1 when it comes to hitting the over.
- In their last game with a spread, the Mariners covered the spread.
- The Mariners have won 62, or 58.5%, of the 106 games they've played as favorites this season.
- This season Seattle has won 55 of its 93 games, or 59.1%, when favored by at least -120 on the moneyline.
- The Mariners have a 54.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Seattle ranks 12th in the majors with 748 total runs scored this season.
- The Mariners have a 3.79 team ERA that ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Mariners Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 24
|@ Rangers
|L 9-8
|Bryan Woo vs Nathan Eovaldi
|September 25
|Astros
|L 5-1
|Luis Castillo vs Justin Verlander
|September 26
|Astros
|W 6-2
|George Kirby vs Cristian Javier
|September 27
|Astros
|L 8-3
|Bryce Miller vs Framber Valdez
|September 28
|Rangers
|W 3-2
|Logan Gilbert vs Jordan Montgomery
|September 29
|Rangers
|-
|Bryan Woo vs Nathan Eovaldi
|September 30
|Rangers
|-
|Luis Castillo vs TBA
|October 1
|Rangers
|-
|George Kirby vs Jon Gray
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.