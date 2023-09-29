When the Texas Rangers (89-70) match up with the Seattle Mariners (86-73) at T-Mobile Park on Friday, September 29 at 10:10 PM ET, Marcus Semien will be looking for his 100th RBI of the season (he currently has 99).

The Rangers have been listed as +100 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the Mariners (-120). The over/under is 8 runs for this game (with -105 odds to go over and -115 odds to go under).

Mariners vs. Rangers Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, September 29, 2023

Friday, September 29, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Probable Pitchers: Bryan Woo - SEA (4-5, 4.39 ERA) vs Nathan Eovaldi - TEX (12-4, 3.26 ERA)

Mariners vs. Rangers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Mariners Moneyline Rangers Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -120 +100 - 8 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Mariners vs. Rangers Betting Trends and Insights

The Mariners have been favorites in 106 games this season and won 62 (58.5%) of those contests.

The Mariners have gone 55-38 (winning 59.1% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -120 or shorter.

Seattle has a 54.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Mariners have a 5-1 record from the six games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Seattle and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Rangers have been chosen as underdogs in 45 games this year and have walked away with the win 21 times (46.7%) in those games.

The Rangers have a win-loss record of 14-17 when favored by +100 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

Over the past 10 games, the Rangers have been underdogs just once and lost that contest.

In the last 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Mariners vs. Rangers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Julio Rodríguez 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+310) 0.5 (+135) Teoscar Hernández 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+300) 0.5 (+145) Cal Raleigh 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+270) 0.5 (+140) J.P. Crawford 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+240) Mike Ford 0.5 (+100) 0.5 (+100) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+250)

Mariners Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +3000 11th 3rd Win AL West +1600 - 3rd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.