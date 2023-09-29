Top Player Prop Bets for Mariners vs. Rangers on September 29, 2023
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 11:51 AM PDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Player prop bet options for Julio Rodriguez, Marcus Semien and others are available when the Seattle Mariners host the Texas Rangers at T-Mobile Park on Friday (first pitch at 10:10 PM ET).
Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Mariners vs. Rangers Game Info
- When: Friday, September 29, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington
- How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Explore More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners
Julio Rodríguez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
Rodríguez Stats
- Rodriguez has recorded 180 hits with 37 doubles, two triples, 32 home runs and 47 walks. He has driven in 103 runs with 37 stolen bases.
- He's slashing .280/.339/.493 on the year.
Rodríguez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Rangers
|Sep. 28
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Astros
|Sep. 27
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Astros
|Sep. 26
|0-for-2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|vs. Astros
|Sep. 25
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|at Rangers
|Sep. 24
|2-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|3
|0
J.P. Crawford Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)
Crawford Stats
- J.P. Crawford has 34 doubles, 18 home runs, 93 walks and 61 RBI (139 total hits). He has stolen two bases.
- He's slashed .265/.380/.433 so far this year.
- Crawford takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is batting .278 with two home runs, five walks and four RBI.
Crawford Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Rangers
|Sep. 28
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|vs. Astros
|Sep. 27
|1-for-2
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Astros
|Sep. 26
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Astros
|Sep. 25
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rangers
|Sep. 24
|2-for-5
|1
|1
|1
|5
|0
Bet on player props for Julio Rodríguez, J.P. Crawford or other Mariners players with BetMGM.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers
Marcus Semien Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
Semien Stats
- Semien has put up 182 hits with 39 doubles, four triples, 29 home runs and 70 walks. He has driven in 99 runs with 14 stolen bases.
- He's slashed .276/.348/.480 on the year.
Semien Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Mariners
|Sep. 28
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Angels
|Sep. 27
|2-for-5
|2
|1
|1
|5
|0
|at Angels
|Sep. 26
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Angels
|Sep. 25
|1-for-5
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Mariners
|Sep. 24
|2-for-4
|2
|2
|2
|8
|0
Corey Seager Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
Seager Stats
- Corey Seager has 154 hits with 42 doubles, 33 home runs, 47 walks and 96 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.
- He has a slash line of .330/.391/.632 on the year.
- Seager heads into this game looking to extend his nine-game hit streak. In his last 10 outings he is batting .275 with a double, two home runs, a walk and four RBI.
Seager Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Mariners
|Sep. 28
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Angels
|Sep. 27
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Angels
|Sep. 26
|1-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Angels
|Sep. 25
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Mariners
|Sep. 24
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
Bet on player props for Marcus Semien, Corey Seager or other Rangers players with BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.