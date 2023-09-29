Oregon High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Morrow County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 8:19 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school football action in Morrow County, Oregon is happening this week, and info on these matchups is available below, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Morrow County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week
Irrigon JrSr High School at Heppner Jr Sr High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 29
- Location: Heppner, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Riverside High School at Stanfield High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 29
- Location: Stanfield, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
