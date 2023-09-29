Oregon High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Multnomah County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 8:20 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Is there high school football on the agenda this week in Multnomah County, Oregon? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we offer details on how to stream the games in the article below.
Multnomah County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Lincoln High School at Franklin High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM PT on September 29
- Location: Portland, OR
- Conference: 6A Portland
- How to Stream: Watch Here
McDaniel High School at Ida B Wells High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 29
- Location: Portland, OR
- Conference: 6A Portland
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cleveland High School at Roosevelt High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 29
- Location: Portland, OR
- Conference: 6A Portland
- How to Stream: Watch Here
David Douglas High School at Barlow High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 29
- Location: Gresham, OR
- Conference: 6A Mt. Hood
- How to Stream: Watch Here
La Salle Catholic College Preparatory at Parkrose High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 29
- Location: Portland, OR
- Conference: 5A Northwest Oregon
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Centennial High School at Forest Grove High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 29
- Location: Forest Grove, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Corbett High School at Gaston High School
- Game Time: 2:50 PM PT on September 30
- Location: Gaston, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
