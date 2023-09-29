Is there high school football on the agenda this week in Multnomah County, Oregon? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we offer details on how to stream the games in the article below.

Multnomah County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week

Friday

Lincoln High School at Franklin High School

Game Time: 6:45 PM PT on September 29

6A Portland How to Stream: Watch Here

McDaniel High School at Ida B Wells High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 29

6A Portland How to Stream: Watch Here

Cleveland High School at Roosevelt High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 29

6A Portland How to Stream: Watch Here

David Douglas High School at Barlow High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 29

6A Mt. Hood How to Stream: Watch Here

La Salle Catholic College Preparatory at Parkrose High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 29

5A Northwest Oregon How to Stream: Watch Here

Centennial High School at Forest Grove High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 29

Forest Grove, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Corbett High School at Gaston High School