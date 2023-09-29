Is there high school football on the agenda this week in Multnomah County, Oregon? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we offer details on how to stream the games in the article below.

    • Multnomah County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week

    Friday

    Lincoln High School at Franklin High School

    • Game Time: 6:45 PM PT on September 29
    • Location: Portland, OR
    • Conference: 6A Portland
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    McDaniel High School at Ida B Wells High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 29
    • Location: Portland, OR
    • Conference: 6A Portland
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Cleveland High School at Roosevelt High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 29
    • Location: Portland, OR
    • Conference: 6A Portland
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    David Douglas High School at Barlow High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 29
    • Location: Gresham, OR
    • Conference: 6A Mt. Hood
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    La Salle Catholic College Preparatory at Parkrose High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 29
    • Location: Portland, OR
    • Conference: 5A Northwest Oregon
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Centennial High School at Forest Grove High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 29
    • Location: Forest Grove, OR
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Saturday

    Corbett High School at Gaston High School

    • Game Time: 2:50 PM PT on September 30
    • Location: Gaston, OR
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

