When the Oregon State Beavers match up with the Utah Utes at 9:00 PM on Friday, September 29, our projection model predicts the Beavers will take home the win. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can check out below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Oregon State vs. Utah Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Utah (+4) Under (44.5) Oregon State 22, Utah 20

Watch this game on Fubo

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Oregon State Betting Info (2023)

Looking to bet on Oregon State vs. Utah? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Beavers' implied win probability is 64.9%.

The Beavers have one win against the spread this season.

Oregon State has 1-1 ATS when playing as at least 4-point favorites.

Two of the Beavers' three games have hit the over.

The average total for Oregon State games this season has been 53.8, 9.3 points higher than the total for this game.

Utah Betting Info (2023)

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 39.2% chance of a victory for the Utes.

The Utes is 2-2-0 against the spread this season.

The Utes' four games with a set total this year have all finished under the over/under.

The average total in Utah games this season is 1.8 more points than the point total of 44.5 in this outing.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Beavers vs. Utes 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Oregon State 39.5 17.8 40.5 8.0 38.5 27.5 Utah 22.3 9.5 23.0 8.3 20.0 13.0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.