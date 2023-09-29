The No. 19 Oregon State Beavers (3-1) meet a fellow Pac-12 foe when they host the No. 10 Utah Utes (4-0) on Friday, September 29, 2023 at Reser Stadium.

Oregon State is averaging 459.5 yards per game on offense (26th in the FBS), and rank 43rd on defense, yielding 324.8 yards allowed per game. Utah's defense has been leading the charge for the team, as it ranks sixth-best in the FBS with 9.5 points surrendered per contest. In terms of offense, it is putting up 22.3 points per game, which ranks 97th.

We have more coverage below, and that includes how to watch this game on Fox Sports 1.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Oregon State vs. Utah Game Info

Date: Friday, September 29, 2023

Friday, September 29, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Corvallis, Oregon

Corvallis, Oregon Venue: Reser Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 5 Games

Oregon State vs. Utah Key Statistics

Oregon State Utah 459.5 (32nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 322.5 (111th) 324.8 (44th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 263.8 (8th) 224.8 (9th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 165.5 (55th) 234.8 (72nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 157 (120th) 3 (13th) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (3rd) 6 (54th) Takeaways (Rank) 7 (33rd)

Oregon State Stats Leaders

D.J. Uiagalelei has compiled 828 yards (207 ypg) on 59-of-102 passing with seven touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 99 rushing yards (24.8 ypg) on 22 carries while scoring five touchdowns on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Damien Martinez, has carried the ball 57 times for 432 yards (108 per game), scoring one time.

Deshaun Fenwick has carried the ball 37 times for 253 yards (63.3 per game) and four touchdowns.

Silas Bolden has hauled in 18 receptions for 235 yards (58.8 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone one time as a receiver.

Anthony Gould has put together a 217-yard season so far with two touchdowns, hauling in 10 passes on 13 targets.

Jack Velling has hauled in seven grabs for 87 yards, an average of 21.8 yards per game. He's scored two times as a receiver this season.

Utah Stats Leaders

Nate Johnson has thrown for 398 yards on 63.3% passing while collecting two touchdown passes with zero interceptions this season. He's also run for 150 yards with three scores.

Ja'Quinden Jackson has carried the ball 39 times for 239 yards.

Jaylon Glover has run for 179 yards across 48 attempts, scoring two touchdowns.

Money Parks paces his squad with 151 receiving yards on 10 catches with two touchdowns.

Mikey Matthews has put together a 138-yard season so far. He's caught 12 passes on 20 targets.

Devaughn Vele has racked up 108 reciving yards (27 ypg) this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed Oregon State or Utah gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.